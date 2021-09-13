Serious injury in ATV crash in Alexander

An Alexander man is seriously injured after being ejected from his ATV on Sunday night after losing control of the ATV and entering a ditch.

The 32-year-old man, who has been identified as Nathan Rippy, was traveling westbound on 31st street SW, about 1 mile east of Alexander. He was operating an Arctic Cat Side by Side ATV when Rippy lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch causing his ATV to roll and was ejected from his vehicle.

Rippy was transported by ambulance to the McKenzie County Hospital, then transferred to Trinity Hospital in Minot for injuries sustained in the crash.

He has also been charged with a DUI.

