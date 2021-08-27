Serious injury pedestrian crash in Lisbon

A 61-year-old Lisbon woman is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a Ford F350 pickup truck. The crash occurred on Highway 32 near mile marker 35.5 in Lisbon at approximately 9:50 p.m. Thursday night.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports, the Ford F350 pickup was traveling southbound on Highway 32 from Lisbon. A female pedestrian was reported to be in the southbound lane of Highway 32. The driver of the Ford pickup braked and attempted to swerve away from the female pedestrian.

The Ford struck the female pedestrian near the front driver’s side. The female pedestrian and Ford pickup came to rest in the southbound lane and right-hand shoulder.

The female pedestrian was transported by Lisbon ambulance and flown by Sanford Air Med to Essentia hospital in Fargo to be treated for her injuries sustained in the crash.

The Ford F350 was being driven by a 42-year-old male from Lisbon and a juvenile female was riding in the passenger seat. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts.

No other injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.