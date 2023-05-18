NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer, which brings outdoor celebrations and cookouts.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there are grilling risks, and they want to share ways to minimize them.

“Because outdoor grilling involves the use of a fuel source to generate an open flame, it inherently presents potential fire risks that need to be taken seriously,” said the Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, Lorraine Carli.

NPFPA data showed that between 2017 and 2021, fire departments responded to an average of 11,400 fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues, which caused an average of 176 injuries.

Almost half of those injuries involved thermal burns from fire or hot objects, and these burns usually happen when a kid bumped into, touched, or fell on a grill, grill part, or hot coals.

“These numbers reinforce that grillings fires can and do happen. However, there’s no need to avoid grilling during Memorial Day or in the months ahead,” Carli said. “Instead, by following simple safety precautions, people can greatly reduce the risk of experiencing a grilling fire.”

Here are seven tips for grilling safety for Memorial weekend, and all summer long:

Check the gas tank for leaks in propane grills.

Keep the grill clean by cleaning off the grease and fat buildup.

Keep the grill away from the house, deck railings, and under eaves and overhanging branches.

Make sure the grill lid is up before lighting it.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away.

Only use charcoal starter fluid when starting a charcoal grill. Don’t add any more fluid or flammable liquids to the fire. Let the coals cool completely before getting rid of them in a metal container.

Don’t ever leave the grill unattended when using it.