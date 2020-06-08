Severe storm topples trees, cuts power, causes flooding in eastern ND

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Severe weather packing heavy rain and winds gusts of more than 70 mph toppled trees and caused power outrages and localized flooding in North Dakota.

The National Weather Service say two weather systems rolled through Fargo overnight Sunday and early Monday.

A wind gust of 71 mph was recorded at Hector Airport. Another gust caused vehicles to slide on Interstate 29 between Harwood and Argusville.

Xcel Energy and Cass County Electric reported nearly 5,000 customer lost power during the storms.

The National Weather Service said power lines were down in Dilworth.

A large tree was toppled outside the Clay County Courthouse in Moorhead, Minnesota.