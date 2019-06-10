Severe Storms Devastated Portions of Eastern North Dakota

WDAY (Fargo)– Mother Nature showed eastern North Dakota just how devastating she can be with yesterday’s severe storms.

This video sent in by a viewer shows the tornado hovering above the tree line. Then around 7:45 p.m. it fully forms and touches down.



According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was an E.F. 2. Looking through National Weather Service reports, we learned this tornado reached wind speeds of 115 miles per hour.



The video also shows a look at a farmstead in the tornadoes path.



We spoke with the owner today. He’s just glad no one was hurt and is patiently waiting for the ground to dry so he can begin the clean-up process.

Local Farmer C.J. Sip shares, “It’s a little wet in the yard to be driving a skid steer around out here moving things it’ll just make everything worse so we’ll just let it dry a little bit and talk to insurance and go from there I guess.”