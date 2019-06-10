Sex for sale: NY pushes to legalize prostitution

New York state Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, speaks at a rally of current and former sex workers Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Ramos is sponsoring legislation sought by former and current sex workers that would make it easier for human trafficking victims – many of whom are forced into sex work – to remove convictions for crimes like drug possession or trespassing from their criminal records if they were forced to commit the crime by their traffickers. Another bill before lawmakers would repeal a loitering law that sex workers say amounts to sanctioned harassment by police. (AP Photo/David Klepper)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state would legalize the buying and selling of sex under a proposal introduced in the state Legislature that would lift criminal penalties for sex work.

The bill was announced Monday and isn’t expected to get a vote before the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly plan to adjourn for the year next week.

Supporters say criminal penalties for prostitution haven’t worked, and that legalization would improve sex worker safety while reducing trafficking and exploitation.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, former and current sex workers talked about being forced into the industry as minors.

They said many sex workers rely on their jobs to make ends meet, and that laws against prostitution only hurt vulnerable people with few other options.