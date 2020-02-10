‘Sexploitation’ Affecting High School Teens

FARGO, N.D.– Minnesota’s first estimate of youth sexual exploitation showed at least 5,000 high school teens have been affected in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health added a new question to the 2019 Student Survey, and asked 9th and 11th graders whether they traded sex for something of value.

1.4 percent said yes.

This is known as sexual exploitation or ‘sexploitation’.

The study found teens of all races and genders are being affected, and the results could be under-reported. WDAY News spoke to a Child Therapist from the Village in Moorhead who tells us this is actually happening across the state border in Fargo-Moorhead too and needs to be taken care of.

“It’s easy to wear rose-colored glasses and not recognize this, but this is something that in order to protect our youth, and their emotional health, and their sexual health, that we need to be really being proactive on,” shared Child Therapist Shauna Erickson.

Youth in juvenile correctional facilities, foster care, and unstable housing all reported higher levels of sexual exploitation.

