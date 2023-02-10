(KXNET) — Knowledge is power, and that is especially true when it comes to your health.

But when it comes to health, some illnesses and diseases are silent, including sexually transmitted infections, or STIs.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health Division of Disease Control, the rate of STIs has been on the rise over the past five years.

According to the report, from 2017 to 2021, cases of chlamydia have increased by 20%, syphilis rates have increased by 25%, and gonorrhea cases have soared by 78% in that same period of time.

But sexually transmitted and blood-born disease unit director Lindsey VanderBusch says there is good news.

“Routine testing, talking to a healthcare provider about the type of sex you’re having is important to diagnosing these infections because, with bacterial STIs, most of them can be cured with antibiotics,” VanderBusch said.

She says one in two sexually active individuals will contract an STI by age 25, which is why regular testing and open communication with your healthcare provider is vital.

Prompt and early detection is a strong defense against long-term infection.

“We’re just so thankful when people are diagnosed because we know there are things we can do in terms of treatment, treatment of their partners, and informing partners to stop that chain of transmission,” VanderBusch said.