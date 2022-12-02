NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Ice and snow-compacted roads can lead to crashes. However, the roads are not the only thing to be cautious of in the winter.

When the snow falls, the plows pull out of their driveways and clear off the streets. Of course, the plows drive at a slower pace than the rest of us, but that doesn’t mean you should pass them.

Instead, Sergeant Wade Kadrmas with the North Dakota State Highway Patrol said to give them some distance and they will eventually pull over for you to safely pass them.

“One good thing to do is if you see a snowplow actively plowing the side of the road or road and there’s a bunch of snow fog, don’t try and pass until that snowplow moves off or moves over for you to pass because that snow fog can really disorientate individuals and drivers,” said Kadrmas.

He also said that plows are there to ensure our roads are safe for travelers and motorists, so it’s best to respect their space on the road.