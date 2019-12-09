Sheriff: Man dies after falling through ice in North Dakota

MEDINA, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after falling through ice near Medina.

The man’s utility vehicle had been seen on the ice about 4 miles east of Medina since last Monday.

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man was reported missing and possibly fell in the ice Saturday. Crews searched past dark but could not find anything. Kaiser says the man’s body was found when the search resumed Sunday morning. The cause of death is pending.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.