MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff.

According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a mental health crisis.

Deputies arrived at a Mapleton home, heard gunshots and a standoff began. Officials say the man barricaded in the home told negotiators he was going to come out with a gun, did so about 2 p.m. and was shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.