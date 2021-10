CASSELTON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday in Casselton.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a man who is believed to be responsible for the shooting called dispatch to say that he shot someone.

The name of the suspect and male victim are not being released at this time.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner states that deputies are also talking to a woman who could have more information about the shooting.