Sheyenne River searched in West Fargo for apparent drowning victim

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The search is resuming for a woman who authorities say apparently drowned in the Sheyenne River in West Fargo.

Firefighters and police responded to the river late Wednesday afternoon on a report of a woman who had entered the water.

Firefighters and the Valley Water Rescue team searched the river and its banks.

Drones from the Southeast Regional UAS team and search dogs were also used but were not successful in finding the victim.

Officials say the current in that part of the river is strong and that it’s unusual at this time of year that the river is not frozen over.

