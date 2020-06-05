Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:00 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:00 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 4, bringing the statewide total to 2,745.

5 new deaths were reported — 4 in Cass County, 1 in Grand Forks County.

In Cass County, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s all passed away.

In Grand Forks County, a man in his 60s died.

All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 71 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 2,242 people are considered recovered from the 2,745 positive cases, an increase of 33 people from June 3.

This means there are actually 432 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 4. This number has been decreasing over the past several days from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 4 (33) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (40).

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 4, down 2 from June 3. A total of 180 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

43 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 81 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,834 cases) and Grand Forks County (336 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 67 percent of all positive cases.