Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 22, bringing the statewide total to 3,320.

It’s the fewest number of new cases since March 24, when 6 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

However, the health department only processed 100 unique tests on June 21, down from the much higher testing numbers in the past, which may explain the low number of positives for the day.

1 new death was reported, a woman in her 40s from Cass County.

A total of 78 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 67 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death records are pending.

The health department reports 3,008 people are considered recovered from the 3,320 positive cases, an increase of 56 people from June 21.

This means there are actually 234 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 22. This number has been decreasing over the past month from a high of 687 on May 23.

It’s the lowest number of active cases since April 16, when 208 were reported.

It also means 91 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 22 (56) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (7).

28 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 22, down 3 from June 21. A total of 218 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 5 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Logan and Towner.

Cass County (2,146 cases) and Grand Forks County (365 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 65 percent of all positive cases.