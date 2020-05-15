Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 14, bringing the statewide total to 1,761.

Two deaths were reported — a man in his 90s from Cass County and a man in his 40s from Grand Forks County.

Both had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 42 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

While most North Dakota deaths have involved people 70 years of age or older, there have been 3 deaths involving people in their 40s, 2 in their 50s and 1 in their 60s.

The health department reports 1,071 people are considered recovered from the 1,761 positive cases, an increase of 64 people from May 14.

This means there are actually 648 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 14.

It also means 61 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 14 (64) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (52).

35 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 14, down 3 from May 13. A total of 130 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,032 cases) and Grand Forks County (307 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 59 percent of all positive cases.