Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 18, bringing the statewide total to 1,994.

One death was reported — a man in his 90s from Cass County who had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 45 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,269 people are considered recovered from the 1,994 positive cases, an increase of 50 people from May 17.

This means there are actually 680 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 18.

It also means 64 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 18 (50) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (63).

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 18, no change from May 17. A total of 135 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

41 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,229 cases) and Grand Forks County (317 cases) account for 78 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 62 percent of all positive cases.