Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

Somber milestones for COVID-19 cases in the state — the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has topped 2,000, while the number of active cases has topped 700.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 19, bringing the statewide total to 2,095.

The 102 cases are the most reported on a single day since April 17, when 90 new cases were reported at that time.

Four deaths were reported, all men, all in Cass County — 2 in their 60s, 1 in his 70s and 1 in his 80s.

All had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 49 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,302 people are considered recovered from the 2,095 positive cases, an increase of 33 people from May 18.

This means there are actually 744 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 19.

It also means 62 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 19 (33) is much lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (102).

38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 19, up 8 from May 18. A total of 142 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

41 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,277 cases) and Grand Forks County (319 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 61 percent of all positive cases.

