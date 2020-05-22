Coronavirus
Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 21, bringing the statewide total to 2,317.

The new positives are lower than the previous two days (134 on May 20 and 102 on May 19).

One death was reported, a man in his 80s in Cass County with underlying medical conditions.

A total of 52 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,405 people are considered recovered from the 2,317 positive cases, an increase of 65 people from May 20.

This means there are actually 860 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 21.

It also means 61 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 21 (65) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (90).

39 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 21, no change from May 20. A total of 147 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,442 cases) and Grand Forks County (320 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 62 percent of all positive cases.

