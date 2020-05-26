Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Live Now
Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 25, bringing the statewide total to 2,422.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 54 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,701 people are considered recovered from the 2,422 positive cases, an increase of 150 people from May 24.

This means there are actually 667 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 25.

It also means 70 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 25 (150) is more than triple the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (43).

40 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 25, down 1 from May 24. A total of 156 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,580 cases) and Grand Forks County (326 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 65 percent of all positive cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

