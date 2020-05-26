Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 25, bringing the statewide total to 2,422.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 54 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,701 people are considered recovered from the 2,422 positive cases, an increase of 150 people from May 24.

This means there are actually 667 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 25.

It also means 70 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 25 (150) is more than triple the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (43).

40 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 25, down 1 from May 24. A total of 156 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,580 cases) and Grand Forks County (326 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 65 percent of all positive cases.