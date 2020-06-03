Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 2, bringing the statewide total to 2,679.

One death was reported — a man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 66 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 2,169 people are considered recovered from the 2,679 positive cases, an increase of 42 people from June 1.

This means there are actually 444 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 2. This number has been decreasing over the past several days from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 2 (42) is greater than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (33).

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 2, no change from June 1. A total of 172 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

43 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 81 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,783 cases) and Grand Forks County (336 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 67 percent of all positive cases.