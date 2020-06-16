Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 15, bringing the statewide total to 3,124.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 74 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 65 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death has no official record filed at this time.

The health department reports 2,720 people are considered recovered from the 3,124 positive cases, an increase of 37 people from June 14.

This means there are actually 330 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 15. This number has been decreasing over the past several weeks from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 87 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 15 (37) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (23).

26 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 15, down 5 from June 14. A total of 200 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 7 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Billings, Logan, Towner and Cavalier.

Cass County (2,067 cases) and Grand Forks County (345 cases) account for 77 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"

Land Access Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Access Pilot Program"

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"

Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Library Programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Library Programs"

Library Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Reopening"

Fireworks in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks in Bismarck"

Pea Leaf Weevil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pea Leaf Weevil"

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Volunteering and Living Longer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteering and Living Longer"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Bike Etiquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Etiquette"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

 