Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

Thursday is normally an off day in the governor’s new three-day-a-week briefing schedule.

However, Burgum was in Washington, D.C., at the White House on Wednesday, canceling his regular Wednesday update, so Thursday’s briefing makes up for the missed day.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 13, bringing the statewide total to 1,712.

The state has passed two milestones in the COVID-19 outbreak: Total tests have passed the 50,000 mark and the number of recoveries has passed 1,000.

No new deaths were reported May 13.

A total of 40 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,007 people are considered recovered from the 1,712 positive cases, an increase of 38 people from May 13.

This means there are actually 665 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 13.

It also means 58 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 13 (38) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (67).

38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 13, up 1 from May 12. A total of 129 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (991 cases) and Grand Forks County (304 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 58 percent of all positive cases.