Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 28, bringing the statewide total to 2,520.

2 new deaths were reported — both in Cass County — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 59 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,882 people are considered recovered from the 2,520 positive cases, an increase of 89 people from May 27.

This means there are actually 579 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 28. This number has been steadily decreasing over the past several days from a high of 700 on May 23.

It also means 75 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 28 (89) is more than double the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (40).

36 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 28, up 1 from May 27. A total of 164 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,661 cases) and Grand Forks County (331 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.