Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 4:00 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 4:00 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 26, bringing the statewide total to 2,439.

2 new deaths were reported — two women, both in Cass County. One was in her 90s and the other in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 56 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,762 people are considered recovered from the 2,439 positive cases, an increase of 61 people from May 25.

This means there are actually 621 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 26.

It also means 72 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 26 (61) is more than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (17).

40 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 26, no change from May 25. A total of 161 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,596 cases) and Grand Forks County (321 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 65 percent of all positive cases.