(KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is currently accepting applications for its Conservation Reserve Program (CRP).

According to a news release, private landowners can apply at any USDA Farm Service Agency office until April 7.

Any cropland not enrolled in the CRP may be offered during the enrollment period.

Producers with CRP contacts that expire September 30, 2023, are eligible.

15 years ago, CRP acres peaked at nearly 3.4. million acres. With just 1.1 million CRP acres across the rural landscape, the availability of nesting and fawning habitat required by several species has fallen significantly.

USDA has recently implemented changes to make CRP offers more appealing for landowners.

New incentives have been added, like improved rental rates, to encourage more enrollment.

CRP can provide haying or grazing opportunities when conditions are met, and practices now allow grazing to happen every other year.

“The habitat created by CRP makes it a great fit for the Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen program,” said Private Lands Section Leader, Kevin Kading.

Those who are interested in enrolling their CRP in the PLOTS program for more incentives should contact a Department private land biologist in their area.