North Dakota’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign has resulted in many arrests and awareness.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Safety Public Information Program manager says numbers continue to be high because of the cultural view the state has on drinking.

Annually, Lauren Bjork says there are around 100 fatalities reported in the state.

She says fatalities behind the wheel are common in North Dakota, especially with people under the influence, and that in 2020 it was reported that every 14 hours there was an alcohol-related crash.

Every nine and a half days there was an alcohol-related fatality.

She says people go out, drink and think they can drive home, it’s known as the norm.

With not many Uber or taxi services, Bjork advises alcohol drinkers to simply think smarter.

“We really recommend that you plan ahead. We don’t doubt the fact that people wanna go out and have a good time, and we’re not saying that people can’t go out and have a good time, it’s just making sure that you’re planning ahead,” Bjork added.

Bjork gave the heads up that the next round of enforcement will begin March 1 and go through the entire month.

She says all the fatalities, arrests and injuries we see can be prevented.