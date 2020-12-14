Silver Alert canceled for Charles Ahrens

12/14/20, 6:15 p.m.

This Silver Alert issued for Charles Ahrens has been canceled. Richland County law enforcement says Ahrens has been located.

12/14/20, 5:46 p.m.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 85-year-old Charles Ahrens, of Hankinson.

Ahrens is 5’11” and weighs 200 pounds, has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office says his last known whereabouts were on Dec. 14 at noon, leaving his home in Hankinson.

He is believed to be driving a 2018 brown Kia Optima, North Dakota license plate: 720 CNM.

Police say Ahrens was supposed to be in Fargo to meet a friend. He is believed to be wearing a baseball cap and a red Peterbuilt jacket.

If you have any information, contact Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl at 701-642-7777.