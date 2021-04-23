SILVER ALERT: Lorn Taylor of Mandan

A Silver Alert is being issued for Lorn Taylor, of Mandan.

Lorn is 50 years old, 5’10” and weighs 167 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

His last known whereabouts were April 23 at 4:05 p.m. in Mandan, walking westbound just north of the Comfort Inn. He is believed to be on foot.

Lorn has a traumatic brain injury, mobility issues and doesn’t communicate very well.

He was last seen wearing a white football jersey with the number 50 in navy blue on the back, black sweatpants and a grey baseball cap worn backward.

If you have any information, contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.