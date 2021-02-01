SILVER ALERT: Thomas Allen Townson of Devils Lake

State News
Posted: / Updated:

A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Thomas Allen Townson, of Devils Lake.

The Devils Lake Police Department says Townson is 6′ tall, 205 pounds and has grey hair and is balding.

His last known whereabouts were on Monday at 9 a.m. at 320 7th Ave. NE in Devils Lake.

He is believed to be driving a 1998 brown or copper Chevrolet extended cab, with North Dakota license plate: 863AKJ.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jacket and jeans.

Contact the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-5323 if you have any information.

