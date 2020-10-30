Sioux County joins the list of those adopting mask requirements

The Sioux County Commission Wednesday voted to mandate wearing face masks for all county residents over the age of 5 while in public buildings and “areas where the public has a right of access.”

There are no penalties associated with not following the mandate.

During the special meeting, the commission discussed how to balance COVID-19 safety protocols with “individual liberty from unreasonable governmental intrusion.”

The commission also wanted its mask mandate to match and support the mask mandate issued by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Sioux County and the Tribe.

Other places in addition to Sioux County and the Standing Rock Indian Tribe that have recently enacted mask mandates include Bismarck, Minot, New Town, Fargo, West Fargo, Grand Forks, Valley City, Devils Lake and the MHA Nation.

