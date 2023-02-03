(KXNET) — We’ve been telling you this week about Giving Hearts Day which kicks off on February 9.

And on Friday we are focusing on a local charity that is participating.

Paula Condol and Sarah Matthews are with the Dakota Children Advocacy Center.

The center helps children who have been sexually and physically abused and provides a range of services for children all across the state of North Dakota.

Condol says the center wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.

“Last year we provided services to 2,000 kids throughout North Dakota and we need the communities’ support to help provide these services because our services are provided free of charge to all of the families,” said Condol.

Giving Hearts is a 24-hour give-a-thon across North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota.