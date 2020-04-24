Six injured in Fargo apartment fire, two taken to hospitals

FARGO, N.D. AP) — Six people have been injured in a fire at an apartment building in Fargo, including one man who jumped from a third-floor balcony to escape.

Firefighters responded to the building near the Red River Lanes bowling alley about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and found smoke pouring from at least two of the three floors.

Firefighters rescued two people from a second-story balcony and others needed assistance exiting the building because of heavy smoke and fire.

Two people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. The others were treated at the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit on the first floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.