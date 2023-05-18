(KXNET) — There’s not much we can do about the thick haze passing through North Dakota from the Canadian wildfires. But we can lift our spirits a bit with popular songs about smoke.

Here are six songs all about smoke — most you may remember, so sing along if you see a familiar title:

“Smoke From A Distant Fire” — Sanford-Townsend Band (1977). This is probably the most apropos song title related to what we’re suffering through — we really are receiving smoke from a distant Canadian wildfire. This tune peaked on the pop charts at #8 and was the band’s only hit.

Smoke On The Water — Deep Purple (1972). This iconic rock tune chronicled the band’s experience with a fire in Switzerland. It was released as a single in 1973 and reached #4 on the charts, but it’s the live version from a concert in Japan that many people believe is the definitive version and much better than the studio version.

Smokin’ In The Boys Room — Brownsville Station (1973). Hitting #3 on the Billboard charts, it again reached near the top of the charts in 1985 in a version by Motley Crue (#16). People like to argue which version is better, and it really depends on whether you grew up in the 1970s or 1980s.

Smokin’ — Boston (1976). This rip-roaring pop piece was released as the back side of the 45 rpm hit, “More Than A Feeling.” But it found its audience mainly on FM stations as DJs made the track a staple of playlists there, while “More Than A Feeling” dominated the AM stations during America’s bicentennial year.

Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette) — Tex Williams (1947). A western swing tune, this song has re-appeared on the airwaves regularly in other country covers and in pop versions up to about the 1980s. Many people remember the 1973 Commander Cody pop version, but the best-charting version remains the Tex Williams original.

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes — The Platters (1956). This pop hit title was certainly true, at least on Wednesday, when the Canadian smoke was at its thickest, irritating eyes with fine particles blown in from the northwest. It was a crooning #1 hit for The Platters at the dawn of the Rock & Roll age. But its pedigree goes back to a 1933 musical, “Roberta.”

There are certainly hundreds of other titles worthy of this list — these were six that easily came to mind. You can add your favorites to the mix.