Slight improvement in North Dakota drought conditions

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
drought 3_1499783048705.jpg

A tiny section of North Dakota has been dropped from all drought categories, marking the first time since the beginning of the year that the entire state wasn’t in some stage of drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the southeastern tip of Richland County is not considered to be in any of the five stages of drought.

That’s an area equal to 0.2% of the state.

The monitor puts nearly 59% of the state in extreme drought, which is down from 65% last week. About 3.8% is in exceptional drought, down from 5.6% last week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories