NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — People are noticing these small white butterflies everywhere.

According to the NDSU Extension in Ward County, these butterflies are called Cabbage White butterflies, not to be confused with the cabbage moth or the Army cutworm moth.

They are smaller than two inches with a white to pale yellow wing with black or brown dots. Males have one spot and females have two spots on the top part of their wings.

Cabbage White butterflies can go through three to five generations every year, which is why they are so common.

Cole crops like broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower are the main food source for larvae, as they eat the leaves on the plant, which leads to the discoloration of cauliflower and broccoli heads. This is a big problem for farmers as worms found in cabbage can lead to a buyer’s rejection.

However, for the average home grower, the damage is more of a nuisance. But thankfully, it’s easy to control with pesticides.

Even though the larvae are a problem for cabbages, the butterflies are not something to worry about.

These butterflies are great pollinators and aren’t going to harm plants.