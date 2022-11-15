NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the CDC, tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.

That’s why this week on November 17, people are encouraged to make it their final quit date.

The third Thursday of every November marks the Great American Smokeout when people are encouraged to quit smoking.

While some people decide to quit cold turkey, it’s best to make a plan.

“If cold turkey work for you and that’s worked for you in the past, keep trying. But there are resources out there. There are free resources. We have ND Quits, a Quitline for North Dakota that you can call. They have coaches available. They have nicotine replacement therapy available such as patches, gums, and lozenges. There are also trained tobacco treatment specialists across the state,” said Chelsea Ridge, the community health coordinator for the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.

According to the CDC, most people quit smoking through nicotine replacement therapy, which includes nicotine patches and gum.

The Great American Smokeout also applies to people who vape.