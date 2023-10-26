BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Snow continues to blanket across the state, from Williston to Bismarck, people are dealing with slick roads, low visibility, and heavier snow pockets.

In the capital city, drivers had to slow down a lot driving through downtown and around the capitol grounds. The city and a lot of people are waiting for more snow to fall before hitting the plows and shovels.

But so far, the sand and prep work on our roads have been helping drivers along our snow routes.

Right now, roads are pretty icy overall across North Dakota, so please drive slowly.

And although snow and wind did not stop in the Midstate, planes continued to come and go out of Bismarck.

With only a few delays, Bismarck Airport officials plowed and treated the runways, making sure planes were able to get in and out. Workers are also deicing the planes regularly, shoveling the sidewalks and plowing the parking lots, making sure people get to their cars safely.

Minot Airport was also open, with only a few delays. Williston Airport so far has one canceled flight to Minneapolis Thursday night. Dickinson Airport canceled its evening flight to Denver.