Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Snow Plow Hit in Three Vehicle Accident on Closed Road

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The driver of Freightliner towing a van trailer is cited with driving on a closed road after sideswiping a snowplow and another Freightliner on I-94, two miles east of Oriska Saturday morning.

While the road was closed, DOT plows were working to clear large snowdrifts from the roadway. North Dakota Highway Patrol was also out, working to remove vehicles that were in the way of the plow drivers.

Close to 10:00 a.m., a local wrecker service was towing a commercial motor vehicle out of the median, at mile marker 300.

The wrecker was parked with its emergency lights flashing, when a DOT snowplow drove up to provide traffic control.

Before the plow could back up to help out, another Freightliner approached from the westbound lane, where the road was closed. The oncoming Freightliner sideswiped both the snowplow and wrecker, causing damage to both.

The driver was cited for Care Required and Drove on a Closed Road.

The vehicle was escorted to Valley City after the collision to exit the closed roadway.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey"

Snow plow crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow plow crash"

KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20"

Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 2"

Legacy girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy girls basketball"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 1"

U-Mary Men's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Hockey"

Dunn Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Brothers"

Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Donating Prom Dresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Prom Dresses"

BSC new baseball coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC new baseball coach"

Medical Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Story"

Tourism and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism and Tribes"

Chesak Seed House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chesak Seed House"

Moose traps Alaska man in shed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose traps Alaska man in shed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/17"

Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued"

Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge