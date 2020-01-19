Snow Plow Hit in Three Vehicle Accident on Closed Road

The driver of Freightliner towing a van trailer is cited with driving on a closed road after sideswiping a snowplow and another Freightliner on I-94, two miles east of Oriska Saturday morning.

While the road was closed, DOT plows were working to clear large snowdrifts from the roadway. North Dakota Highway Patrol was also out, working to remove vehicles that were in the way of the plow drivers.

Close to 10:00 a.m., a local wrecker service was towing a commercial motor vehicle out of the median, at mile marker 300.



The wrecker was parked with its emergency lights flashing, when a DOT snowplow drove up to provide traffic control.

Before the plow could back up to help out, another Freightliner approached from the westbound lane, where the road was closed. The oncoming Freightliner sideswiped both the snowplow and wrecker, causing damage to both.

The driver was cited for Care Required and Drove on a Closed Road.

The vehicle was escorted to Valley City after the collision to exit the closed roadway.

There were no injuries in the crash.