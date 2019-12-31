Snowed in and Can’t work…

So, what would happen if you were snowed in and couldn’t make it to work?

Today, we spoke with a lawyer to see if employees have any rights to stay home if the driving conditions are bad.

Simply put says one lawyer – no.

North Dakota is an employment-at-will state so there are no legal protections – except for those with disabilities.

The lawyer does have a few simple suggestions…

“Be in good communication with your employer, be aware of policies of paid time off and inclement weather policies.” said Mac Schneider of Schneider Law Firm.

Minnesota is also an “at-will” employment state.