NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you’ve looked out the window lately, you know there’s not much white on the landscape and that’s not great news for people who love the wintertime.

Normally, snowmobile riders would be in the prime of the riding season, but spokespeople for the state parks and Snowmobile North Dakota say we’re missing the most vital ingredient.

They need at least four inches of packed snow before they can start maintaining trails around the state. Right now, they say there’s not a single one open.

The club will celebrate 50 years this winter and just like everyone else, all they can do is watch the forecast.

“You know we’re doing the snow dance. Hopefully, we get some snow here soon to get these trails open. We’re ready. The clubs have been out there signing. The groomers are ready and prepped. All we need is snow and we will get these trails open for the public,” said Todd Thronson, the executive director for Snowmobile ND, and Tony Hillig, the recreation division Chief for ND Parks and Rec.

North Dakota has about 2,500 miles of snowmobile trails over 14 different networks.

Hillig and Thronson also say they need at least a foot of ice on the lakes and rivers before they can ensure safe riding. Right now, they’re not sure when that will happen.