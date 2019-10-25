Social Media creates fun engagement with the community for one Sheriff’s Office

WDAY: NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. — Eddy County is the state’s smallest county, but it has produced some big laughs with its sheriff’s department’s humorous online posts.

Deputy Ward Hilger with the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is not your typical deputy in brown; he is the man behind the sometimes goofy posts on the department’s Facebook page.

Hilger, whose name is never attached to the posts, explained that he started making them because he believed it would be something good for the community.

He tries to add a little fun to important messages found on the sheriff’s office’s page, like one recent post about the October blizzard that hit North Dakota, which was named Aubrey by forecasters at the Weather Channel.

“Let’s have a fun approach to this,” Hilger remembers thinking. “We know the storm is going to suck.”

Hilger believes adding a little humor to the posts may actually help get important messages out. His personal favorite is one from Cinco De Mayo.

“We find a way to make people laugh about it and they tell a friend at the pub … next thing, somebody thinks twice,” Hilger said.

In small-town fashion, one of the most popular posts has been the one about a traffic barrel that Hilger named Carl. But its popularity has gotten a little out of hand.

“We’ve got kids out there on their Snapgram and Instagoogle (and) the school’s calling us saying we’ve got kids out there in the middle of the street taking pictures with Carl because he is such a popular dude,” Hilger said. “That backfired on us.”

There’s also a serious side to the humorous posts. Hilger hopes that common ground can be found between the sheriff’s office and members of the public through the posts and he believes that this could help ease tensions when dealing with emotional incidents.