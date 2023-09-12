NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Social media is all around us, on phones, tablets, and computers. It’s cited in the news, by friends, and in family posts about vacations and food.

But how invested are these apps in our lives, and which apps are the most popular?

According to a study done by Reviews.org, Americans were questioned about their social media habits and where Gen Z and Millennials could take it in the future.

But the stand-out fact for marketers and influencers: Video killed the social media star.

YouTube is the most popular app, with over 70% of all age groups using it, this shows that video content is appealing to everyone.

So, where do all the other apps line up behind YouTube?

Even though YouTube is the most popular across all age groups, Facebook is the most widely used app for Millennials and Gen Zers.

Instagram is the third most-used platform, then it’s TikTok, and X (or Twitter) rounding out the top five.

Facebook is the most addictive app, while TikTok is the second most, followed by YouTube, Instagram, and X.

But despite Facebook being the most addictive, people only spend an average of 2 hours there. People spend 2 hours and 44 minutes on TikTok, and 2 hours and 35 minutes on YouTube.

And that’s just because scrolling is fun and people can lose hours to the algorithm and the content.

It was revealed that nearly 25% of Americans spend more than three hours every day on social media