NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — TikTok is taking over the world of social media and some psychological trends are becoming really popular, but could be harmful rather than helpful.

According to a news release from comprehendthemind.com, users have shared personal experiences with mental health struggles, coping mechanisms, and diagnoses.

The trends have the potential to be informative and raise awareness, but it could be detrimental in the long run to viewers’ mental health.

Here are some of those recent trends:

Bedrotting: This is when people use their phones throughout the day excessively while laying in bed, they usually have snacks and some form of background noise, and this can impact physical and mental health.

This is different from relaxing and unplugging while in bed, as it’s used as a coping mechanism for dealing with stress and anxiety.

Bedrotting is more prevalent in Gen-Z culture as they are more prone to mental health struggles, and it can worsen anxiety since you become more accustomed to the lack of exercise and excessive screen time.

It can also hinder sleep, as beds should be reserved for sleep and rest only.

Face filters: The use of these filters has been around for years, but grows in popularity on TikTok since users are able to select a face-altering, “beautifying” filter to enhance appearance and minimize imperfections or blemishes.

These are harmful to self-image and mental health as the content portrays an unrealistic persona.

People are finding themselves comparing themselves to heavily-edited social media posts, which, in turn, damages self-image and increases insecurities.

Self-diagnosing: This is another trend that refers to users showing their daily POV (point of view) when dealing with mental health diagnoses.

They could be helpful to some people struggling with the same issues or symptoms, but the videos could be even more harmful as viewers may believe they have a condition they don’t know enough factual information about or haven’t spoken to a mental health professional about.

Users on TikTok could also be portraying a fake lifestyle and sharing coping mechanisms that aren’t actually used, which makes viewers feel bad about themselves and how they deal with the same issues.

“Glowing up”: This is when people make changes to their life to transform and better themselves.

This could be daily affirmations, journaling, exercising, and therapy, all of which encourage viewers to engage in healthy, positive behaviors, but it can also give an illusion that it’s easy to change a lifestyle overnight to get the results they want.

In actuality, viewers have no idea if these users are sticking to a routine and being truthful, or just faking it for a video.

This can cause people to compare their self-improvement journey to someone else’s and feel as though they are behind or not as happy.

Lucky Girl Syndrome: This is one of the most popular trends. It’s when someone refers to implementing positive daily affirmations into their life while believing they are manifesting whatever it is they want.

It’s the idea that if someone treats their day-to-day life as if they already have what they want, then those things will naturally come to them as they are attracting them by changing their mindset.

This could work to an extent, but some people that positive self-talk only goes so far, and changes in one’s life require actions.

This can give viewers an impression that other people sharing positive experiences are effortlessly manifesting unrealistic or impractical things that actually need work, persistence, and action.