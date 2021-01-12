Software malfunction affects 181 positive COVID-19 tests

The state’s Department of Health says a software malfunction on a piece of laboratory equipment affected 181 positive COVID-19 results, and they will now be considered inconclusive.
The Public Health Laboratory said the tests affected took place between Dec. 25, 2020, and Jan 8, 2021. A press release said the issue has been resolved and the affected individuals have been notified of the error.
Because of the malfunction, the NDDoH says laboratory staff has increased the frequency of their routine maintenance and software verification.