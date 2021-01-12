Software malfunction affects 181 positive COVID-19 tests

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, North Dakota National Guard soldiers Spc. Samantha Crabbe, left, and Master Sgt. Melanie Vincent administer COVID-19 tests inside the Bismarck Events Center in Bismarck, N.D. As much of the country experiences spiking virus rates, a reprieve from a devastating surge of the coronavirus in the Upper Midwest has given cautious relief to health officials, though they worry that infections remain rampant and holiday gatherings could reignite the worst outbreaks of the pandemic. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

The state’s Department of Health says a software malfunction on a piece of laboratory equipment affected 181 positive COVID-19 results, and they will now be considered inconclusive.

The Public Health Laboratory said the tests affected took place between Dec. 25, 2020, and Jan 8, 2021. A press release said the issue has been resolved and the affected individuals have been notified of the error.

Because of the malfunction, the NDDoH says laboratory staff has increased the frequency of their routine maintenance and software verification.