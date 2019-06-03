State News

Sorenson Stepping Down as Co-Host of Medora Musical

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 08:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:43 PM CDT

Sorenson Stepping Down as Co-Host of Medora Musical

AP ND-- The self-proclaimed 'Greatest Show in the West'  will be seeing a big change soon.

Former Bismarck Mayor Bill Sorensen is stepping down from co-hosting the Medora Musical.

The Associated Press reports 69-year-old Sorenson just began his last season as co-host of the musical in North Dakota's badlands.

Sorenson has performed 2,500 music, magic and comedy shows beginning in 1984. 

He began co-hosting the Medora Musical in 2013.

Sorenson served three terms as Bismarck's mayor, ending in 2002. He also served two terms in North Dakota's House of Representatives.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

          

Latest News

Don't Miss

          