Sorenson Stepping Down as Co-Host of Medora Musical

AP ND-- The self-proclaimed 'Greatest Show in the West' will be seeing a big change soon.

Former Bismarck Mayor Bill Sorensen is stepping down from co-hosting the Medora Musical.

The Associated Press reports 69-year-old Sorenson just began his last season as co-host of the musical in North Dakota's badlands.

Sorenson has performed 2,500 music, magic and comedy shows beginning in 1984.

He began co-hosting the Medora Musical in 2013.

Sorenson served three terms as Bismarck's mayor, ending in 2002. He also served two terms in North Dakota's House of Representatives.