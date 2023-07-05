BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 54-year-old man from Pollock, SD was killed in a rollover crash near Strausburg after he lost control of his vehicle on a gravel road.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The man was presumably heading back to Pollock from Strausburg on gravel roads when he crested a hill at a high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle on the downslope of the hill.

The driver entered the west ditch and overturned his vehicle, coming to a rest on his roof. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected, but did succumb to the injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.