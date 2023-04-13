(KXNET) — Recently, a trip strengthened North Dakota’s partnership with South Korea, by helping them become the largest beef exporter in the world.

Since 2011, the United States and Korea’s Free Trade Agreement has helped increase South Korea’s beef market by 75%.

The agreement eliminates tariffs on 95% of U.S. exports to South Korea for industrial and consumer goods.

Exports for beef have since quintupled, reaching more than $2.6 Billion, last year.

As a member of two U.S. Ag Committees, Senator John Hoeven says, the agreement benefits many North Dakota producers, and he looks forward to continuing America’s relationship with South Korea.

As a result of the agreement, Soybean exports have also grown by more than 60%, and wheat by 30%.