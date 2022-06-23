FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Special Olympics North Dakota is asking the community for help as it kicks off its State Summer Games on July 25.

The organization is in urgent need of volunteers this weekend to ensure the event exceeds expectations.

“We appreciate and value everyone who commits their time to our organization, however, our numbers are decreasing. Unfortunately, we are not the only organization struggling for volunteers,” said Nancy Hanson, president ad CEO of SOND, in a press release. “Volunteers increase Special Olympics North Dakota range of skills, experience and knowledge, and each individual has a positive impact on our athletes.”

Charitable nonprofits around the country are also reporting significant difficulties retaining staff and filling vacancies.

According to the National Council of Nonprofits, more than 1,000 organizations from all 50 states address the impact workforce shortages have on their business.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of many nonprofit organizations and charities, and their active participation in fundraising, marketing and program delivery saves organizations millions of dollars a year, SOND says.

For the 23rd consecutive year, Fargo will serve as the host of the Special Olympics North Dakota State Summer Games.

Every summer, hundreds of Special Olympics athletes from across North Dakota go for the gold in the State Summer Games.

There are various volunteer opportunities for SOND Summer Games.

If you’re interested in volunteering, sign up at the SOND website.