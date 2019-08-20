Speeding the Most Common Offense During Click it or Ticket Campaign

Over 3,300 people were pulled over during state law enforcements latest click it or ticket campaign.

The traffic stops also resulted in 375 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 116 uninsured motorists, 91 suspended/revoked license violations, 24 drug arrests, 17 citations for distracted driving, 13 warrants served, and six driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

The click it or ticket enforcement campaign went from July 1st to August 11th of this year.